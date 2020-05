Deputy Range Forest Officer S N Lingaraju of Jayapura, Koppa range of forest, has been suspended on the grounds of dereliction of duty.

Chief Forest Conservator S Dhananjay has ordered suspension of Lingaraju.

The order stated that Lingaraju was involved in felling of acacia trees and illegal transportation of wooden logs from survey number 9 section 4 of Heroor village in Koppa taluk.