Driftwood, garbage cleared from vented dam

The volunteers of Killur Disaster Management Unit of SKDRDP have cleared all the driftwood and garbage that had piled up on the vented dam built across River Nethravathi at Kompadagandi. The vented bridge connects Killuru to Kukkavu.

The clearing of the driftwood and garbage has helped in checking the flooding of the region and has facilitated the easy flow of water from the dam. Killur and Kukkavu areas have been receiving heavy rain in the past few days and the inflow of water to the river had increased drastically.

The piers of the 50-metre long vented dam were accumulating garbage, driftwood and branches of the trees and had prevented the easy flow of water.

On realising the impending danger, volunteers Vinaychandra Killur, Rathan Shetty, along with the residents removed the driftwood, branches of trees and other garbage.