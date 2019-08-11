Drinking water woes continue with floods

Villages in the jurisdiction of Kushalnagar, Mullusoge, Guddehosuru and Koodumangaluru Gram Panchayats have been facing acute shortage of drinking water for the last five years.

The villages are dependent on River Cauvery for drinking water. Now, however, the river is flowing above danger level and the pipeline from the Water Board has been damaged in heavy floods, resulting in supply of drinking water being stalled. Disrupted power supply has added to the problem.

The Water Board has been supplying water to these villages and to Kushalnagar town, Mullusoge and Gummanakolli regions on a daily basis.

People are now using rainwater for cleaning purpose. As drinking water is scarce, however, they have been facing serious problems.

Many have been staying in their relatives’ houses and lodges as their houses have been submerged due to

floods. Shopkeepers and hotel owners too have been facing problems.

There are long queues in front of the Shuddha drinking water unit near the community health centre in Kushalnagar.

The other Shuddha drinking water units in Kushalnagar town are either defunct or submerged.