Drive to chase elephants back into the forest

The Forest Department officials have started a drive to chase the elephants camping at Bendebetta in Koodumangalore Gram Panchayat in Kushalnagar.

There has been an increase in the wild elephant menace at the village for the last few months. Fear had gripped the residents. The officials from Somwarpet and Kushalnagar ranges tried to chase the elephants back to the forest by bursting crackers.

The increase in wild elephant menace in Chikkathooru, Doddathooru, Harangi, Hudugooru, Madalapura, Seegehosooru, Jenukallubetta and other villages had affected schoolchildren and public.

Even labourers were scared to venture for work in estates due to the elephant menace.