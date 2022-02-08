Drive to clear pending files in Karkala: Minister

DHNS
DHNS, Karkala,
  • Feb 08 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 23:23 ist
To accelerate the work in government offices, a drive to clear all the pending files in all the departments in Karkala taluk will be held from February 12 to 19, said Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar. 

The drive will be taken up from GP to taluk level government offices. All the old pending applications will be cleared, he said.

"No files should remain pending on the tables of officials. The status of the files should be informed to the applicants. There is a need to accelerate the administrative mechanism. The middlemen menace should be avoided in government offices," he added. 

The revenue minister will inaugurate the revenue mela, he said. 

