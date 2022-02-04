Driver booked for accident due to ‘brake failure’

A driver after failing to control the speed of his car ended up knocking down two riders on a two-wheeler, at Urva-Chilimbi Matadakani crossroad in Urva police station limits, on Thursday evening.

West Traffic police who registered a case against the car driver Vivekananda Shenoy told DH that a water bottle got lodged under the brake pedal. Thus, Shenoy lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a two-wheeler. Both riders who had sustained injuries were shifted to a hospital.

The video clipping of the speeding car ramming into the two-wheeler before coming to a halt went viral on social media.