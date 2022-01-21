Driver held for obstructing ambulance movement in Mangaluru

A youth, who reportedly obstructed the ambulance’s movement from Mulki to Udupi for over 40 kms, was arrested by police.

Mangaluru North police have registered a case against the vehicle driver Monish under Sections 279 of IPC (imprisonment for driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner) and 184 of the Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act (Driving dangerously).

On Wednesday, a patient was being shifted from Dakshina Kannada to Bhatkal. En route, a car (KA19, 6843) had allegedly blocked the ambulance’s movement from Mulki to Udupi. Later, Monish also prevented the movement of another ambulance while returning from Manipal to Mangaluru, the police said.

The ambulance staff had recorded his arrogant behaviour and soon, the video clipping had gone viral on social media. The police have registered a suo motu case and arrested Monish. No action has been taken against the co-passenger, the police clarified.

Check out the latest videos from DH: