M'luru: Driver held for obstructing ambulance movement

Driver held for obstructing ambulance movement in Mangaluru

The ambulance staff had recorded his arrogant behaviour and soon, the video clipping had gone viral on social media

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 21 2022, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 05:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth, who reportedly obstructed the ambulance’s movement from Mulki to Udupi for over 40 kms, was arrested by police. 

Mangaluru North police have registered a case against the vehicle driver Monish under Sections 279 of IPC (imprisonment for driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner) and 184 of the Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act (Driving dangerously).

On Wednesday, a patient was being shifted from Dakshina Kannada to Bhatkal. En route, a car (KA19, 6843) had allegedly blocked the ambulance’s movement from Mulki to Udupi. Later, Monish also prevented the movement of another ambulance while returning from Manipal to Mangaluru, the police said.

The ambulance staff had recorded his arrogant behaviour and soon, the video clipping had gone viral on social media. The police have registered a suo motu case and arrested Monish. No action has been taken against the co-passenger, the police clarified.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

 