Driver, passenger rescued from drowning in Mangaluru

Alert residents rescued two men from a pick-up vehicle which submerged after the water-level in Mrithyunjaya River rose suddenly at Urpel Gudde in Chibidre of Charmadi Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in Belthangady taluk on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, owned by one Sadananda, had crossed the river in order to deliver centring work materials. As water level in the river was less, the vehicle returned through the river.

However, when the water level rose suddenly, the vehicle with the driver and another passenger submerged.

The residents, after rescuing the driver and the passenger, tied a rope to the vehicle so that the water flow did not wash it away.

With the help of local residents, the vehicle was later lifted from the river.