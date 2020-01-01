Drivers decide not to pay toll at Talapady

Private bus operators and taxi drivers’ associations and public have planned a protest against the delay in completion of the Pumpwell flyover construction by not paying toll at the Talapady plaza.

MP and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel has expressed support to the protest.

Deadlines missed

The MP, who chaired a meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday admitted that the deadlines for the completion of the flyover have been extended five times for the National Highway Authority of India and Navyug Constructions.

“There has, however, been no significant progress,” Kateel added and said, “The officials who had furnished the letter of undertaking have also failed to keep their word.”

The private bus operators, taxi owners and other vehicle users have decided not to pay toll at the Talapady plaza. Citizens will also block the toll from Wednesday.

“As this campaign is in public interest, I will support the people in the voluntary ban on paying toll,” Kateel promised. He added that the work will now be under the scrutiny of the district administration.

The team empanelled by the deputy commissioner – comprising the PWD engineers and revenue officials – will supervise the work. The construction company is required to furnish the daily progress report to the deputy commissioner.

NHAI meet on Jan 6

Kateel said that the issue on the merger of Surathkal and Hejamady toll gates and the finalisation of toll tariff were likely to be discussed at the NHAI meeting planned in New Delhi on January 6, 2020.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, DCP Arunangshugiri and NHAI Project Director Shishumohan was present.

FIR lodged against Navyug, NHAI authorities

An FIR has been registered against Uma Maheshwar Rao, Navyug Constructions director, and authorities Krishnamurthy and Bhaskar. NHAI Project Director Shishumohan, who is the implementing authority, has also been named as an accused.

The four officials have been accused of cheating the public by furnishing a false assurance on completing the work on the Pumpwell flyover. The FIR was registered at Kankanady Town Police station, based on a complaint by Pradyumna Rao from Delantabettu, Katipalla.