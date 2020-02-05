‘Drop duplicated names from electoral rolls’

District Electoral Roll Observer Munish Maudgil directed Udupi district administration to cancel names of voters that feature in two places, from the place where a voter does not reside.

Chairing a meeting, he said it is possible for Election Commission to ascertain such cases using a software.

The software cross verifies using photographs of voters from the voter's lists. A list of voters names that feature in two places should be prepared. Once the list is ready, the address of the voter should be verified through the BLOs.

By retaining the name in the place where he/she resides, the same name in the list in another place should be cancelled.

The objections submitted by the public and political parties pertaining to voters name featuring in two places should be verified properly before initiating any further action.

While undertaking the task of revision of electoral rolls, directions given by the Election Commission on ensuring population to voters ratio in every Assembly or Parliamentary constituency should be followed. If there are any variations in the list, then field visits should be taken up to re-verify the list, said Maudgil.

The electoral list of political leaders and VIPs should be prepared in the district. One should ensure that their names are included in the list during the election, he added.

Political party representatives, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, Kundapura AC Raju and others were present.