Drop Tipu from syllabus, urges Appachu

MLA Appachu Ranjan has written to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to drop the lessons on Tipu Sultan from the school curriculum.

As the discussion on omitting lessons on Tipu from school syllabi has come to the fore after the BJP-led state government shelved Tipu Jayanti celebrations, the MLA has urged the concerned minister to seek advice from subject experts in this regard and to include lessons on patriotism.

The glorification of Tipu in history lessons should be done away with, the MLA has said in his letter.

“Tipu was concerned about expanding his territory and the promotion of his religion. He never fought for the freedom of India and therefore, cannot be termed as a freedom fighter. Tipu had carried out the genocide of Kodavas. Kodava people name their dogs after Tipu so that people would not forget the unpardonable crime committed by Tipu Sultan. He had converted more than 50,000 Christians in Mangaluru and there is evidence in Kodagu and Mangaluru for this. Tipu was also against Kannada,” stated the MLA in his letter.