Drunkards menace on the rise

The menace of drunkards has once again cropped up at Ajjarakadu Bhujanga Park in Udupi. Empty liquor bottles are found all over inside the park.

Jilla Nagarika Samithi and Swaccha Bharath Friends carried out a cleanliness drive inside the park and collected more than 100 empty liquor bottles.

Bhujanga Park is the only park for people to go for morning walks. Senior citizens and children visit the park regularly. But, due to the menace of drunkards, people are scared to get inside the park, alleged social activist Raghavendra Prabhu Karvalu.

Despite the ban on consuming liquor in public places, many consume liquor inside the park. It is a tragedy that such illegal activities are carried out right in front of a martyrs memorial nearby.

The members of Jilla Nagarika Samithi and Swaccha Bharath Friends urged the district administration and the CMC to deploy a security guard at the park and increase police patrolling.