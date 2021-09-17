DSS demands basic facilities for Dalits in Kodagu

People belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the district should be provided with basic facilities, urged Dalit Sangharsh Samiti.

Submitting a memorandum to the Kodagu district administration, the Federation of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti demanded allocation of a site for Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavana in Bidalur village in Shanivarasanthe.

Also, the paisari land in Dundalli village should be distributed among the eligible beneficiaries. The government paisari land in every village should be cleared of encroachments and should be distributed among people belonging to SC/ST communities, they added.

The leaders of the DSS also urged authorities to allocate land for Ambedkar Bhavan in every village.

Many people have been facing a shortage of basic facilities in the villages. The issues should be discussed during the Gram Sabha and ward sabha. SC-ST grievance redressal meetings should be held in the police stations, they added.

Federation district president J R Phalaksha, general secretary M S Veerendra, leaders J C Janardana, Virupaksha Sandeep, S S Shivalinga and others were present.