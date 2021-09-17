DSS demands basic facilities for Dalits in Kodagu

DSS demands basic facilities for Dalits in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 17 2021, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 01:29 ist
DSS leaders submit a memorandum to the district administration.

People belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the district should be provided with basic facilities, urged Dalit Sangharsh Samiti.

Submitting a memorandum to the Kodagu district administration, the Federation of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti demanded allocation of a site for Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavana in Bidalur village in Shanivarasanthe.

Also, the paisari land in Dundalli village should be distributed among the eligible beneficiaries. The government paisari land in every village should be cleared of encroachments and should be distributed among people belonging to SC/ST communities, they added.

The leaders of the DSS also urged authorities to allocate land for Ambedkar Bhavan in every village.

Many people have been facing a shortage of basic facilities in the villages. The issues should be discussed during the Gram Sabha and ward sabha. SC-ST grievance redressal meetings should be held in the police stations, they added.

Federation district president J R Phalaksha, general secretary M S Veerendra, leaders J C Janardana, Virupaksha Sandeep, S S Shivalinga and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti
Kodagu
basic facilities
memorandum submitted

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

 