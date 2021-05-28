Dwindling of honey bee colonies sends a warning sign

Honey has been an essential part of food in the lives of people from ancient times. Wild honey cultivated in Kodagu is known for its quality and taste.

The region, surrounded by hills, with a variety of flora and fauna, provides a good habitat for honey bees.

However, in a concerning development, the colonies of bees have decreased over the years.

Earlier, the trees in the coffee plantations and ‘Devarakadu’ regions were full of beehives. But, as the green cover is depleting, the beehives are also becoming a rare sight in Kodagu.

Especially, the wild bee is seen very rarely. The district had a good number of beekeepers in the past.

The beekeepers, during the night, would extract honey by using equipment known as ‘gaala’. They would collect about 15 to 20 kgs of honey from a single beehive and hundreds of kilos of honey from a single tree.

However, today, there is a dearth of labourers who can collect honey. Also, the size of beehives has become small.

According to experts, the lack of food for honey bees has been causing their extinction.

Destruction of forests, extinction of several flower species, excessive use of chemicals and unscientific cultivation of honey have turned out to be a bane for the wild honey bees.

Due to all these reasons, the production of honey is gradually coming down.

Wild honey bees can be preserved by protecting a rare variety of flowers and the habitat of honey bees, said sources.