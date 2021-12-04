E-Cell of MIT supports over 10 student startups

The student entrepreneurship cell—the E-Cell of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT)—has supported over 10 student startups and provided internships to over 50 students at the institute despite the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded by senior engineering students at the institute, Dhwanit Shah, Ankit Jajoo and Armaan Charania, under the guidance of faculty advisor Dr Sriram K V, the E-Cell aims to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset among students and to establish a strong startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, said the cell's chairperson Saish Shetty.

The struggles faced by startups at the initial level due to a lack of sufficient early-stage mentorship and guidance led to the launch of E-Cell seven months ago.

The E-Cell’s objective is to provide effective mentorship to students with raw ideas using support from experienced faculty and experts in the industry. The E-Cell was inaugurated by MIT Director Dr Anil Rana.

Dr Anil encouraged students to think creatively in this age of entrepreneurship and to utilise the college’s Innovation Centre to implement their ideas.

During the inauguration, the new office-bearers, including, chairperson Saish Shetty, deputy chairpersons Shroat Mehta and Ujjwal Somani for the year 2021-22 were announced.