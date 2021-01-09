Earmark land for projects: Kodagu DC

Earmark land for projects: Kodagu DC

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 09 2021, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 01:13 ist
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy speaks at a meeting in Madikeri.

Land should be earmarked for various projects that are pending in the district. There should be no delay in earmarking the land, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Chairing a meeting, she said that land should be earmarked for solid waste management unit, crematorium, houses, anganwadi and others.

There is a need to provide voters identity card, ration cards, electricity connections and other basic facilities for the residents of tribal colonies. RTCs have already been issued to those who have been given title deeds under the Forest Rights Act, she added.  

Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Roopa also spoke at the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy
Kodagu
land
projects

What's Brewing

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 