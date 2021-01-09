Earmark land for projects: Kodagu DC

Land should be earmarked for various projects that are pending in the district. There should be no delay in earmarking the land, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Chairing a meeting, she said that land should be earmarked for solid waste management unit, crematorium, houses, anganwadi and others.

There is a need to provide voters identity card, ration cards, electricity connections and other basic facilities for the residents of tribal colonies. RTCs have already been issued to those who have been given title deeds under the Forest Rights Act, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Roopa also spoke at the meeting.