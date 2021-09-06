Eco-friendly Ganesha idols being readied for Ganeshothsava

As the government has issued guidelines for Ganeshothsava, the Ganesha idol makers have accelerated the work on Ganesha idols.

Several sculptors have been preparing eco-friendly idols by using clay and avoiding the use of chemical colours.

One such family of artisans is in Kodlipet. Nagesh-Jnaneshwari couple has been preparing eco-friendly Ganesha idols for the last several years. Their son Kuldeep, a BCA graduate and daughter Kavyashree, too help their parents in preparing idols. The idols prepared by them are now awaiting buyers.

The family has opened stalls in Kodlipet and Shanivarasanthe. Along with Ganesha idols, there are idols of Gowri as well.

The idols are one to two feet tall and the prices range from Rs 300 and Rs 1,500. The Gowri idols are sold at a rate of Rs 150 to Rs 200. The business helps to manage the expenses of the family, said sculptor Nagesh.

He also prepares the idols of other gods and goddesses at people's demand.

Nagesh's son Kuldeep said that the idols prepared by them do not contain harmful chemicals. Therefore, when immersed in water, they do not endanger the aquatic creatures.