Ecotourism will be given priority, says Kateel

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that ecotourism would be given priority in Dakshina Kannada.

He was speaking after holding discussions with the forest department and other department officials at Tannirbavi.

“Steps will be taken to provide basic amenities on the shores of Sasihithlu and Tannirbavi beaches. Basic amenities should be improved for surfing without violating CRZ rules,” said the MP.

Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and others were present.