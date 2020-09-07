Edneer Mutt gets successor

  • Sep 07 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 22:40 ist
Edneer Mutt successor Sacchidananda Bharathi Swami offers puja to Vrindavana of Kesavananda Bharathi Swami.

Jayaram Manjithaya has been selected as the successor to Edneer Mutt. Edneer Mutt seer Kesavananda Bharathi Swami passed away on Sunday.

Jayaram Manjithaya has been renamed as Sacchidananda Bharathi Swami.

The official announcement and ascending the throne of the Mutt will be held on September 28, sources in the Mutt told DH.

The 50-year-old Jayaram Manjithaya is Keshavananda Bharathi Swami’s poorvashrama sister Savithri and Narayana Kedilaya’s son.

Kesavananda Bharathi Swami’s mother had adopted Jayaram at a young age and raised him into Manjithaya family.

Jayaram had completed BCom at Vivekananda College in Puttur.

He had been working as an administrator of the Mutt for the last decade.

As per the tradition of Edaneer Mutt, senior members of six Shivalli Brahmin families, Kamata, Kedilaya, Kakilaya, Manjithaya, Kunikulla and Ernuraya met on Sunday evening and appointed Jayaram Manjithaya as the successor.

As per the Edneer Mutt tradition, Manjithaya family members have been made as Matadisha (Mutt heads) since the beginning.

