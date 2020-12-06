'Education alone can free Dalits from exploitation'

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Dec 06 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 23:47 ist
KPCC spokesperson A S Ponnanna pays tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of Parinirvana Day.

KPCC spokesperson and Law and Human Rights cell chairman A S Ponnanna opined that the Dalits and people from other backward communities can be freed from exploitation only when they attain education.

He was speaking during the 64th Parinirvana Day of Dr B R Ambedkar, observed by Dalit Sangharsha Samithi in the town.

Ponnanna said that educated people from Dalit communities, who have been reaping the benefits of the reforms brought about by Dr B R Ambedkar, should contribute to the education of their community.

Sadly, this is not happening. The educated class, after mingling with upper castes, have forgotten their own community, he said.

Stating that those who conspired to scrap the political reservation for Dalits are today in power in the Central government, he said that reservation is not alms.

“It cannot be scrapped till the people who are benefited themselves say that they do not want reservation,” he added.

Parinirvana Day is the respect given to a reformer like Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar even after his demise, he added.

Zilla Lekhakara Mattu Kalavidara Okkoota president M P Keshava Kamath, Sub Inspector H Subbaiah, Dalit Sangharsha Samithi district convener H L Diwakar and others were present.

Meritorious students from the SC and ST communities were felicitated on the occasion.

