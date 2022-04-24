Education, democracy should go together: Justice Abdul Nazeer

The formation of an educated electorate is the need of the present times, said Supreme Court Judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday.

He was delivering the 40th convocation address of Mangalore University at Mangala Auditorium in Mangalagangotri.

He said that democracy can function properly only when people are educated and are conscious of their rights and duties.

Education provides people with a capacity to differentiate between right and wrong, just from the unjust. Otherwise, a small group will assume control over the government and exploit the masses, he warned.

“Democracy has a very close relationship with education. Democracy and education share a reciprocal relation and one cannot thrive without the other. The principles of democracy such as liberty, equality, fraternity and dignity of the individual deeply influence education. Democratic values should be applied in the initial phase of education to make it more relevant,” he said.

Justice Nazeer further said that education is the most direct path to building a democratic culture.

Governor and Chancellor of Mangalore University Thaawar Chand Gehlot presided over the convocation and conferred gold medals.

He said the educated people should fulfil their Constitutional duties to ensure the welfare of the society and nation.

Our deeds should be such that the young generation of today who will witness the 100th year of Indian Independence should take pride in being citizens of India, he said.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yedapadithaya, Registrar Kishore Kumar C K and Registrar (Evaluation) Dr P L Dharma, among others, were present.