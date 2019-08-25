‘Education is essential to build strong society’

Beary community was backward in education in the past. Now, the community members have contributed in every sphere of life. There is a need for revolution in education sector by the Beary community members, MLA U T Khader said.

He was speaking at BCF Educational Scholarship Meet-2019 and Free Sewing Machines Distribution Programme organised by Dubai-based Bearys Cultural Forum (BCF) at Town Hall in the city on Sunday.

“Education is essential for building a strong society and country. Meritorious students should become model for the society. Personality development helps an individual to excel in life. One should work hard to achieve success in life.”

BCF President Dr B K Yusuf said, “The Bearys Cultural Forum has been distributing scholarships to the meritorious students for the last 17 years. This year, we had planned to distribute scholarships to 480 students from PU to PG.”

Achievers Dr Mariam Anjum Ifthikar, Dr Najeeb B Mohammed, Dr Salma Suhana and Tabassum were felicitated on the occasion.

Fathimath Nishma, a Class V student of Renjala Badriya Madrasa; Fathimath Shaza, a Class VII student of Parappu Hidayutussibiyan Madrasa; Razna M A, a Class X student of Madannur Noorul Islam Madrasa and Asmeen of Kalkadka Noorul Ulum Madrasa were presented BCF Madrasa Excellence Award.

Taj Ameesha of Indraprastha Vidyalaya; Rysa of S R PU College (science stream); U Khairunnisa and Khadija of Hira College, Commerce and Art streams respectively, were also presented with BCF Academic Excellence Award.

Indraprastha Vidyalaya PU students Aman K A and Nachiketh Kumar were awarded BCF Young Scientist Award on the occasion.

Sewing machines were distributed to 60 selected women to take up self employment. In addition, scholarships were distributed to meritorious students.