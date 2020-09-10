Education Minister Suresh Kumar assures corrections on Mahaveera, Jainism in II PUC textbook

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar has responded to the request of Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer to correct glaring mistakes on Mahaveera and Jainism in II PUC history Kannada textbook.

According to sources in Jain Mutt, the minister had contacted Jain seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami over the phone and assured him that the textbooks will be reprinted after necessary corrections.

The seer had drawn the attention of the minister to the glaring mistakes printed in the textbook recently. A few paragraphs on page 33, 34 and 35 in the textbook had mistakes related to Mahaveera's history and his message, said sources.