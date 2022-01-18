Educational institutions asked to suspend cultural activities

Following the rise in Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed educational institutions to suspend all cultural and sports activities till further order.

During a meeting with the heads of educational institutions, the participants felt there was no need to suspend physical classes. Instead, Covid safety measures should be strictly followed in schools and colleges.

The deputy commissioner said that in case there are more than five students testing positive for Covid-19 in a school or college, then the physical classes should be suspended and online classes should be conducted.

The Covid infected students should be compulsorily isolated in college hostels or at home, said the DC.

Schools have been asked to convene a meeting between parents and teachers to collect their opinion on keeping the institutions open. In case parents are apprehensive over offline classes, then arrangements should be made to conduct online classes. Children must not be forced to attend on-campus classes, he added.

The deputy commissioner directed schools and colleges to monitor the interstate students studying in Dakshina Kannada.

He also directed the setting up of a helpline in DDPI for the benefit of the parents to lodge complaints online.

Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to keep a close watch on the situation in schools for a week, instead of instructing them to close, as has been the case in most of the districts.