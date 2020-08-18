EducationInTulu campaign on Twitter gains traction

With the Central government's National Education Policy 2020 providing scope for imparting education in mother tongues, a Twitter campaign, #EducationInTulu, has been launched demanding education in Tulu language by Jai Tulunadu organisation.

The campaign has received good response from the people with tweets demanding inclusion of Tulu in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The organisation in the past had initiated a Twitter campaign to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Through the campaign, an effort is also being made to teach Tulu script.

Supporting the move, one of the tweets said, "Mother tongue leaves a strong foundation for expression of creativity as it is easy to pickup and also to understand. So we need our govt to emphasize our education in Tulu language."

The Central government is planning to implement the NEP 2020 shortly. The NEP has advocated mother tongue/local language as the medium of instruction till class 5.

The Twitter campaign is an attempt to bring the issue to the notice of elected representatives. Many from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod districts have supported the campaign.

Researcher U B Pavanaja said, "Tulu is taught as a third language from Class six to 10. Tulu is also introduced in graduation. Why can't it be introduced in primary education.?"

Supporting the Twitter campaign, Actor Jaggesh tweeted, "I will also join hands with Tulu language campaign."