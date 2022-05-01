‘Efforts on to divide unity of labourers’

There is a need to fight against those who failed to check the rise in the prices of essential commodities, unemployment, and those who are fighting against the labourers, said All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) national committee members and DK Bank Employees Federation general secretary Vincent D’Souza.

He was speaking during a Labour Day programme organised by AITUC.

“By raking up religious and communal issues, the unity of the labourers is being divided. The labour class should remain united. The labour laws have been amended to benefit the employers. Owing to the wrong policies of the government, the unemployment rate is on the rise in the country,” he said.

AITUC district president H V Rao presided.

CPI Dakshina Kannada and Udupi secretary V Kukyan and others were present.