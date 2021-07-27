Eight arrested for gambling

The police arrested eight people engaged in gambling at a homestay in Madre village in Dundalli Gram Panchayat.
The police have seized Rs 77,300 in cash, three cars and one scooter.
The value of the total seized property is Rs 10.72 lakh, said the police.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on the homestay owned by Dinesh.
The arrested are Yathish, Shivu, Puneeth, Sheshagiri, Basavaraj, Rohith, Pavan and Harish. Homestay owner Dinesh is absconding.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List
What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?
'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different
Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'
Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu
Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows
Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water