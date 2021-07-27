Eight arrested for gambling

The police arrested eight people engaged in gambling at a homestay in Madre village in Dundalli Gram Panchayat.

The police have seized Rs 77,300 in cash, three cars and one scooter.

The value of the total seized property is Rs 10.72 lakh, said the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on the homestay owned by Dinesh.

The arrested are Yathish, Shivu, Puneeth, Sheshagiri, Basavaraj, Rohith, Pavan and Harish. Homestay owner Dinesh is absconding.