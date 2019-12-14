Eight city lakes will be developed: MLA Kamath

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that lakes in the city will be developed by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority(MUDA).

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP district office in Mangaluru on Friday, he stated that seven lakes in the limits of Mangaluru South constituency will be developed at a total cost of Rs 3.65 crore and the work on Bairadi lake has already been taken up separately by MUDA.

The project will be carried out at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore he added.

An additional Rs 70 lakh is expected for Bairady lake development from the government, the MLA said, adding that another Rs 4 crore will be released under the Smart City Project for the development of Gujjarakere lake.

The lakes to be developed are: Kaibattalu lake in Kadri (90 lakh), Jogi mutt lake (80 lakh), Kulshekhar lake (70 lakh), Jeppinamogaru Karmbhisthana Sri Vaidyanatha Temple lake (25 lakh), Jalligudda lake (65 lakh), Kudroli Nadupalli Jumma Masjid lake (25 lakh) and Bajal village Kundodi lake (10 lakh).