Eight people get 7-year jail for robbery

The third additional and sessions court has sentenced eight people who robbed a man who had come to purchase a car, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The convicted are Shivaprasad, Sandeep Poojary, Karthik Shetty, Varun Kumar, Suvin Kanchan, Gopal Gowda, Sujith Shetty and Sudheer.

Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati has also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Chidananda Shetty from Ashoknagara in Mangaluru wanted to purchase a car. On getting information about the same, Sudheer called Shetty and introduced himself as Avinash and informed him about a car to be sold by his uncle.

Later, he asked Shetty to reach Surathkal for a discussion on the same. When Shetty, along with his friend Ashwith, on December 23, 2016, reached Surathkal, Sudheer collected an advance amount from Shetty and asked him to visit Karnad Junction.

Accordingly, Shetty along with his friend reached Karnad with Rs 2 lakh. Later, Sudheer had asked Shetty to reach Talippady Hosamane. When he reached there, Sudheer along with others using lethal weapons attacked Ashwith and decamped with Rs 2 lakh.

A case was registered at Mulki station. Then police inspector Ananth Padmanabha had submitted the charge sheet to the court.