Elaborate security for Datta Jayanti in Chikkamagaluru

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for Datta Jayanti, to be held in Chikkamagaluru, from December 10 to 12. To maintain law and order, 48 sector officers have been appointed.

As many as 35 checkposts have been opened in different parts of the district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham told reporters.

He said the devotees were allowed to have ‘Paduke Darshana’ at Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah from 7 am to 5 pm on all the three days. The use of mobile phone and camera inside the cave is prohibited. Arrangements have been made to supply drinking water, provide emergency medical service, toilet facility and distribution of ‘Prasadam’ (free food).

The deputy commissioner said dry day would be observed in the district from December 9 midnight to December 12 midnight, he added.

The sale of liquor is banned during the period. Further, the parking of vehicles has also been banned on a few roads in Chikkamagaluru on December 11 and 12.

A total of 5,100 police personnel will be deployed for security on account of Datta Jayanti in Chikkamagaluru. Further, 360 degree CCTV cameras will be installed and a separate women’s police team will also be deployed, the deputy commissioner added.

Explaining the security measures, Superintendent of Police Harish Pande said, “Compared to last year, 600 more police personnel have been deployed this year. Further, security has been strengthened to temples, churches and masjids in the district.”

As many as 240 CCTV cameras have already been installed at strategic locations in different parts of the district. In addition, 400 CCTV cameras will be installed on a temporary basis to maintain law and order in the district, Pande said.

The SP said 360 degree cameras will keep an eye during the ‘Shobhayatre’ in the town.

A separate civil women’s police team will be deployed. They have been trained in lathi charge and use of tear gas. The women’s police platoon will have 27 personnel. PSI Ramya will lead the team. Additional SP Shruthi has trained the team, he added.

The SP said indemnity bond had been collected from 369 persons. “Already, we have identified 1,300 persons and Superintendents of Police of districts have been asked to collect indemnity bonds from them.

On riders not wearing helmets during a bike rally held on account of Datta Jayanti, he said, “We will verify the footage of CCTV cameras and action will be initiated.”