Elderly man ends life

Elderly man ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 18 2021, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 21:09 ist

A labourer in Odeyanapura village ended his life by hanging himself.

The deceased has been identified as Krishnappa (65).

He was suffering from a cardiac ailment for the last three years and was in depression.

On August 15, he informed the people in his house that he will go outside.

When he failed to return, the family members searched for him and on Tuesday evening, Krishnappa's body was found in a forest.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station based on a complaint submitted by Krishnappa's son Madhu.

