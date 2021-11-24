Elderly man ends life by consuming pesticide

An elderly person from Doddalli village in Aluru Siddapura Gram Panchayat limits ended his life by consuming pesticide.
Puttaraju (63), is the deceased. He was living with his wife Bhagyavati.
His two sons are working in Bengaluru.
Puttaraju had been suffering from a stomach-related ailment for a long time.
After consuming pesticide, he fell seriously ill and was admitted to the district government hospital in Hassan. However, he did not respond to the treatment and passed away.
A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station, based on a complaint by Puttaraju's son K P Mohan Kumar.
