Elderly woman dies after being mauled by cow

An elderly woman died after she was mauled down by a cow.
Javaramma (78), a resident of Karmadu village in Ammatti, is the deceased.
When she was on the way to a medical shop on June 27, a cow mauled her down. As a result, Javaramma suffered serious injuries to her head.
After being provided first aid at a nearby hospital, she was shifted to the district hospital in Madikeri and later to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.
However, without responding to the treatment, she breathed her last on Monday.
A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station.
