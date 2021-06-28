Elderly woman dies after being mauled by cow

An elderly woman died after she was mauled down by a cow.

Javaramma (78), a resident of Karmadu village in Ammatti, is the deceased.

When she was on the way to a medical shop on June 27, a cow mauled her down. As a result, Javaramma suffered serious injuries to her head.

After being provided first aid at a nearby hospital, she was shifted to the district hospital in Madikeri and later to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

However, without responding to the treatment, she breathed her last on Monday.

A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station.