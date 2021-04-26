Election to Madikeri CMC today

Amid the Covid scare, the election to the CMC in Madikeri will be held on Tuesday. The election will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, said tahsildar Mahesh.

There are 23 wards within the CMC limits. As many as 27 polling booths have been set up. There are 26,887 voters. Of 27 booths, six are sensitive and three are hypersensitive booths. As many as 108 candidates are in the fray.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visited the mustering centre at St Joseph School.

The Covid infected will be allowed to cast vote from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Both BJP and Congress have fielded their candidates for all wards, while JD(S) has fielded candidates for 22 wards. SDPI is contesting in nine wards, AAP is contesting from four wards, while Karnataka Rashtra Sangha has fielded one candidate.