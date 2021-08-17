Elections for vacant seats in Town Panchayat

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Aug 17 2021, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 00:56 ist
The Somwarpet Town Panchayat office.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has issued the notification to conduct elections for the two vacant seats of councillors in Somwarpet Town Panchayat.

The wards towards which elections will be held are ward number 1 - Basaveshwara Road (Backward Classes (B)) and ward number 3 - Venkateshwara Block (General woman).

August 23 is the last date to submit the nominations. The scrutiny will be held on August 24.

August 26 is the last date to withdraw nominations. The election will be held on September 3.

Elections
vacant seats
Somwarpet town panchayat
Kodagu

