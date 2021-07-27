Elephant calf rescued at Devarapura Bhadragola

A five-year-old elephant calf that had accidentally fallen into a soak pit on Monday night at Devarapura Bhadragola was rescued on Tuesday.

The calf, with its mother, had strayed into the plantation of coffee grower Subramani.

While moving around, the calf accidentally fell inside the soak pit. Having been unable to come out of the pit, it started making noise. Even the mother elephant was also making a huge noise.

On hearing the sound, Subramani came out of the house and found the elephant calf struggling to come out of the pit.

He tried to rescue the calf by removing soil from one portion of the pit. However, the calf could not come out of the pit.

Later, forest officials were informed. ACF Uthappa rushed to the spot along with the tamed elephant Krishna from Mathigodu elephant camp and helped the calf to come out of the pit.

Veterinary doctor Dr Sanath conducted a health check-up of the calf. Later, it ran towards the forest. Thithimathi RFO Ashok Hanugunda and others were present.