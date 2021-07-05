elephant found dead

A 15-year-old male elephant was found dead on Sunday, in a coffee plantation belonging to Kakera Kalappa, in Poojikallu, near Kutta.

No wounds have been found on the body of the elephant. The exact reason for the elephant's death will be clear after the arrival of the post mortem report, said Srimangala RFO Veerendra.

Titimati ACF Uttappa, DRFO Bopanna, forest guard Rajesh and other personnel conducted a spot inspection.

Veterinary officer Chandrashekhar conducted the post mortem.

The last rites of the elephant were performed later.