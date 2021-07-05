Elephant found dead in Poojikallu

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jul 05 2021, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 17:58 ist
The body of a male elephant found in a plantation near Kutta.

A 15-year-old male elephant was found dead on Sunday, in a coffee plantation belonging to Kakera Kalappa, in Poojikallu, near Kutta.

No wounds have been found on the body of the elephant. The exact reason for the elephant's death will be clear after the arrival of the post mortem report, said Srimangala RFO Veerendra.

Titimati ACF Uttappa, DRFO Bopanna, forest guard Rajesh and other personnel conducted a spot inspection.

Veterinary officer Chandrashekhar conducted the post mortem.

The last rites of the elephant were performed later.

