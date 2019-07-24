Elephant herd damages crops

A herd of wild elephants strayed into Aithooru village in Kadaba taluk and damaged crops in plantations.

The jumbos have destroyec arecanut, banana, and coconut trees belonging to Mohanchandra, Thammayya Gowda and Marvathadka Monappa Gowda.

In addition, the elephants have also damaged pipes and sprinklers used in the plantations. Complaints have been lodged to the forest department. Aithooru Gram Panchayat President Sathish said that herd of three elephants campd on the periphery of the forest during daytime and entered villages during the night. The villagers are scared to venture outside.

The forest officials and local residents were successful in chasing the herd of elephants back to forest on Tuesday late night.