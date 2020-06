Fear gripped the people after a wild elephant was spotted in the middle of the road leading to Devaramane near Banakal.

A large number of visitors have been visiting Devaramane Temple for the last two days and the spotting of the elephant created fear.

The wild elephant menace has increased in Banakal, Chegu, Koodahalli, Bankenahalli, Jargal, Moolarahalli and Guthi areas for the last few days.

The villagers have urged the forest department to chase the elephant back to the forest.