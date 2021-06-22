Elephant spotted in broad daylight

An elephant was spotted in broad daylight in Aiguru village and it created fear among the people.

People said the elephant is roaming freely in the village. The elephant, which was seen at 10.30 am on Monday, walked in front of the houses.

Ganesh, a resident, alerted the people.

As Monday was the day of the weekly shandy in Somwarpet, people were walking on the road, towards Somwarpet town.

Also, children were playing in front of Eshwara Temple. People were purchasing grocery at the shop in Yadavare junction on Aigur Road. However, the elephant did not charge on any people.

The people, after informing the forest department, burst firecrackers to drive the pachyderm away.

The elephant has made its way into a coffee plantation, the villagers said and urged the forest department to drive the elephant into the forest.