Elephants cross the road in Madikeri taluk

There has been an increase in the wild elephant menace amid the threat of Covid-19. The photograph of a heard of elephants from a coffee estate crossing the road and moving towards at Bettathooru in Madikeri taluk has gone viral on social media.

There were eight elephants in the herd. The elephants had strayed into the estate and the photo was captured by a local resident. The wild elephant menace has increased at Virajpet, Maldare, Siddapura and other areas.