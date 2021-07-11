Elephants damage crops

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Jul 11 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 23:30 ist
Coffee plants damaged by elephants in 7th Hosakote.

The wild elephant menace is on the rise in Suntikoppa hobli for the last few weeks and elephants that stray into farmland have damaged crops.

The menace is on the rise in 7th Hosakote, Thondur and Kambibane areas. The elephants roaming freely in broad daylight has created fear among the villagers.

A herd of three to four elephants have damaged banana, coconut, coffee and pepper cultivated by Vikram in 7th Hosakote.

Villagers have submitted memorandums to forest department officials several times to initiate measures to check the elephant menace. However, no efforts have been made in containing the menace, rued the residents.

