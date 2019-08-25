Elephants damage crops at Kotrakere, Hesagodu

Wild elephants have damaged crops at Hesagodu and Kotrakere in Mudigere taluk on Sunday.

A herd of elephants had been camping at Kotrakere, Moolarahalli, Hesagodu, Guthi, Billuru and Kadidal areas for the last 15 days.

The elephants strayed into the plantations of Honnemakki Ramesh at Hesagodu and damaged banana, coffee, arecanut and silver trees.

Later, they damaged the coffee plantations belonging to Lakshman Gowda, Madan, Ramesh, Jagannath, Ravi Gowda and Ranjith.

The plantations belonging to Sukesh at Kotrakere too have been damaged.

An elephant had attacked a woman at Guthi 20 days ago. Owing to the presence of elephants, labourers are scared to work in estates.

The residents have urged the Forest Department officials to chase elephants back to the forest.