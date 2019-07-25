Elephants damage crops in Kannehalli

Wild elephant menace has increased in Kannehalli in Gonibeedu hobli of Mudigere taluk. A herd of three elephants damaged crops on Thursday morning.

The elephants have caused extensive damage to crops in Kannehalli and Manalu, on the border of Sakleshpura taluk. Tracking the footprints of the elephants, the local residents suspect that there were three elephants.

The elephants have damaged coffee, banana and arecanut plants. All the paddy seedlings that were readied for transplantation were also damaged. The elephants that strayed into the plantations of Sandeep damaged banana plants. A baine tree was also uprooted. The tree fell on coffee plants and damaged them. The elephants have also travelled to Haanubalu in Bachiganahalli in Sakleshpur taluk and damaged the church gate at Haanubalu.

The spotting of elephants has created fear among the residents in the region.

Kirugunda Nazeer said, “Already, farming activities have commenced in the region. The spotting of elephants will have a setback on farming activities. The farmers are scared of elephants damaging paddy seedlings. The Forest Department should chase the elephants back into the forest. There is a need to find a permanent solution to check elephant menace.”