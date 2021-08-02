Elephants driven back to forest

Elephants driven back to forest

DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Aug 02 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 19:08 ist
Forest department staff take part in the operation.

Wild elephants that had strayed into the coffee plantations in Ammatti, Ontiyangadi, Bhairabada and Kannangala, were driven back to the forest during an operation conducted by the forest department, with the help of locals.

The villagers had complained to the forest department that elephants have been destroying agricultural crops in the Virajpet forest region. 

The operation was started on Monday morning. Including calves, there were more than 10 wild elephants, said RFO Kallira Devaiah.

Firecrackers were burst to scare them away, he said.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Virajpet DCF Chakrapani and ACF Roshni. DRFO Sanjith Somaiah, RRT staff and other officials of the forest department were present.

Villagers lent cooperation to the forest department staff in conducting the operation.

However, the villagers expressed fear that the elephants might come back to the coffee plantations.

The elephants are also destroying paddy and other crops nearby, along with destroying various plants in coffee plantations. Therefore, a permanent solution should be found, said the villagers.

