'Eligible voters should not be missed from voters' list'

Officials should ensure that the names of all eligible voters are included in the voters’ list, said district Nodal officer for electoral roll revisions, Javeed Akhtar.

Presiding over a meeting at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Tuesday, he said that the names of the dignitaries should be ensured in the electoral roll. Necessary measures should be taken to rectify the mistakes in the voters’ identity card.

The officer gathered information on the NRI voters on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that through a special drive, the names of the eligible voters will be added into the electoral roll. Also, the names of dead persons will be deleted from the list.

Necessary measures will be taken to remove the names of proxy voters, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha said that information on the cases of highest mistakes found in EPIC numbers has been furnished to the office of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda and leaders from various political parties took part in the meeting.