Emergency personnel gear up to handle tough situations

District fire services and emergency personnel have maintained high preparedness to face the complications, which can possibly arise, due to the rain situation in the district.

As the monsoon has gained momentum in the district, the department is equipped with necessary materials such as boats, ropes and life jackets.

District fire services and emergency department official P Chandan said that following the loss of lives and property during floods in 2018 and 2019, the personnel in fire stations operating in Madikeri, Gonikoppa, Somwarpet and Kushalnagar, have been trained beforehand to rescue people trapped due to floods and landslides.

"The personnel have also been trained in providing first aid. Mock rescue operations in this regard have been performed in association with NDRF personnel, police department and home guards, in the backwaters and at the catchment area and of River Harangi. The mock operation also aims towards improvising inter-departmental coordination," he said.