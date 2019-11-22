Emergency response vehicles launched in Madikeri

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar launches Emergency response vehicles 112, in the premises of the SP's office in Madikeri on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar flagged-off the emergency response vehicles in the premises of the SP’s office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the emergency response number 112 will be used nationwide and the people may send emergency information through voice, SMS, e-mail and mobile application, through 112 helpline round the clock.

Police, fire and emergency service and medical services will be provided to the needy through the helpline. A mobile application has also been designed, she added.

Stating that there are facilities for panic alert, the SP said that the people can press the power button of the smartphone three times to send emergency messages.

Request can be sent to: www.ka.ners.in or erss112ktk@ksp.gov.in

DySP Dinesh Kumar, I P Medappa and Rachaiah were present on the occasion.

