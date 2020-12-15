Emmemadu villagers warn of boycotting GP polls

The residents of Emmemadu have warned of boycotting the elections, demanding that the authorities must complete the work on the road leading to Emmemadu dargah.

The villagers said that the village is devoid of basic facilities. Owing to the negligent attitude of the officials, the road leading to the Emmemadu dargah has remained incomplete.

The road work was taken up at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. However, it has remained incomplete for the last one year. Owing to the deplorable condition of the road, commuters are facing inconvenience, said the villagers.

Former GP member Chambaranda Mayine said, owing to the negligence of the contractor, the gravel is dumped on the road, thus aggravating the problem.

District BJP minority morcha former president C M Rafeeq said in spite of appealing to the deputy commissioner and others, no measures have been taken to complete the work on the stretch.