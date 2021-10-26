‘Encourage children to read books’

‘El Rang’, a collection of stories authored by Uluvangada Kaveri Udaya was released by social worker Pemmadiyanda Venu Appanna and Kannada, Kodava film producer Kottukattira Yashoda Cariappa, during a programme organised by Kodava Makkada Koota, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashoda Cariappa said that children should be encouraged to read books. This will give a boost to literature.

As people are spending time on social media most of the time, the habit of reading is decreasing. Parents should inculcate the habit of reading among their children, she said.

She also lauded the efforts of Kodava Makkada Koota which has published 51 books.

Venu Appanna said that literature needs to thrive in Kodagu. Writers in the district need encouragement.

Kodava Makkada Koota secretary Puttarira Karun Kalaiah said that the Kodava Makkada Koota has been organising various programmes since 2013 and has played a major role in installing the statue of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah.

Literary works in different languages are being brought out by the Koota, he said.

Presiding over the programme, Kodava Makkada Koota president Bollajira B Ayyappa said that the Koota has published literary works in Kodava, Kannada, English and Hindi languages.

'El Rang' is the 51st work. Out of the 50 books, five books have been awarded by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and movies have been made based on two published works, he added.

Kodava Makkada Koota advisor Kulletira Ajith Nanaiah and writer Uluvangada Kaveri Udaya also spoke on the occasion.